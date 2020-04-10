SunTrust Banks Cuts Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $19.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OZK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.85. 1,491,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,868,000 after acquiring an additional 95,119 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth $92,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth $46,149,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

