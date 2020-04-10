SunTrust Banks Cuts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $52.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 1,151,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

