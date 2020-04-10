SunTrust Banks Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $106.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $125.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,733. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

