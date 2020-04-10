SunTrust Banks Trims Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Target Price to $36.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNF. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.95.

NYSE:FNF traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,354,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,362,000 after buying an additional 191,869 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,163,000 after buying an additional 87,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,762,000 after buying an additional 99,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

