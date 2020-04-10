Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $20.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $41.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FL stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 3,371,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $63.58.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

