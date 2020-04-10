Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target to $3.50

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,686. Caleres has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.18 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Caleres by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

