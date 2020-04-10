Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $20.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,558,000 after buying an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 200,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after buying an additional 430,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

