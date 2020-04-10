Susquehanna Bancshares Trims VF (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $88.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.75.

NYSE:VFC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

