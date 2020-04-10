SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at SunTrust Banks

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $17.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.69. 791,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.38.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $51,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,150. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $129,600,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,436,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

