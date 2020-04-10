Swift Media (ASX:SW1) Trading Down 100%

Swift Media Ltd (ASX:SW1) shares dropped 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.02 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.02 ($0.02), approximately 1,385,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$548,311.00 ($388,873.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

About Swift Media (ASX:SW1)

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment solutions for the resource, hotel, government, lifestyle village, and aged care sectors worldwide. The company's connectivity and content delivery platform allows guests to watch, play, connect, and interact, as well as enables accommodation providers to generate additional revenue and receive meaningful data insights to retain existing and drive new business.

