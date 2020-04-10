TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.64 ($26.33).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €19.23 ($22.36). 847,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.68. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a 12-month high of €25.18 ($29.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

