TD Securities Cuts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$53.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.25 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE TSU traded down C$1.18 on Thursday, reaching C$38.50. 34,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,151. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.54 million and a PE ratio of 55.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 3.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

