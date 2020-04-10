Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Lowered to $24.50 at UBS Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $58.00 to $24.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 761,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,081,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 154,949 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

