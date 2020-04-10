THEKEY Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $2,831.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,820,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

