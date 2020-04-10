Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.93.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.38. 2,445,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

