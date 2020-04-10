THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading Down 0.7%

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.94, approximately 41,616 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 50,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

THKLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THK CO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded THK CO LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered THK CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

