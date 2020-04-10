THORChain Reaches Market Cap of $11.65 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. THORChain has a market cap of $11.65 million and approximately $618,641.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last week, THORChain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.02714512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201217 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,432,087 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.