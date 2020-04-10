ThoreNext One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,283.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $57.04 million and approximately $11,283.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00038304 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02717091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

