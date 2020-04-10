TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 14.9%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT)’s stock price shot up 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), 3,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 500% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.22 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.14. The company has a market capitalization of $878,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34.

About TMT Investments (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments plc is a venture capital company. The Company invests in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation, by taking advantage of opportunities to invest in the TMT sector.

