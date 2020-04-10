Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS.
TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.04.
TSCO opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
