Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.04.

TSCO opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.02. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

