Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Capitalization Tops $163,510.06

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $163,510.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033458 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00059618 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,928.60 or 1.00636613 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064320 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.