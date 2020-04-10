Truegame (TGAME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,929.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Truegame has a total market cap of $241,556.28 and $23,929.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Truegame has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02728763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00201913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.