Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $26.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $53.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,286. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.