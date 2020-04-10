Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Cut to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. 2,796,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.63. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,457 shares of company stock valued at $14,750,666. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

