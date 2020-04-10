Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Twitter to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.48.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,936,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,112,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,351,737. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.