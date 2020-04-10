UBS Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $46.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur ExxonMobil auf Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 46 US-Dollar belassen. Im Zuge des dramatischen Nachfrage-Schocks und des Einbruchs der olpreise habe er seine Gewinnschatzungen fur die olkonzerne weiter gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jon Rigby in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine Top Picks” sind Total und BP in Europa sowie Chevron in den USA./ajx/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 05:12 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” UBS Group’s analyst commented.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CSFB restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.48.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. 59,412,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,339,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

