UBS Group Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $250.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $268.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.04.

Home Depot stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,045,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,198. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

