UBS Group Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $19.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

