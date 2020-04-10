UBS Group Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $11.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. 2,656,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $349,245.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,581 shares of company stock worth $10,709,537 in the last ninety days. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Sunrun by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

