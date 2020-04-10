UBS Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

DB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $76,009,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 1,378,855 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,338,900 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $10,473,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

