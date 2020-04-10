UBS Group Trims Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price to $36.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.84. 468,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

