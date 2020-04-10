Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. 5,276,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $4,985,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $362,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Under Armour by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

