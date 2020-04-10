Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.73. 4,481,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,691. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average of $167.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.