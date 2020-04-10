Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.59.

UNP traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $148.73. 4,535,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.94. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

