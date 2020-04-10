Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.59.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.73. 4,481,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,691. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

