United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.71. 24,273,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,606,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

