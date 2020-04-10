Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNTY. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

UNTY traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 35,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,779. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

