Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 332,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

