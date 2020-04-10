Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Uranium Participation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Uranium Participation stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.29. 1,658,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.01. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.59. The firm has a market cap of $468.03 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.46). On average, analysts expect that Uranium Participation will post 0.1707692 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.