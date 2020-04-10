Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,901. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

