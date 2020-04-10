Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Shares Down 3.4%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.48, 3,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 42,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on November 10, 2006 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands with an additional office in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.