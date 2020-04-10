ValuEngine Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Shares of DAL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 90,591,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,809,820. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 98.4% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.0% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

