Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.7% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,626,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,114,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,947. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

