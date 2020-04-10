Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,391,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,954,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,678. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

