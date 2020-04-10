Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 347.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $31,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $82.57. 2,601,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

