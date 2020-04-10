Vitae (VITAE) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $23.39 million and approximately $269,400.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00017413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003582 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000803 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

