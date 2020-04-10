Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNA. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.80 ($63.72).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR VNA traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, reaching €45.49 ($52.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a twelve month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.79.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.