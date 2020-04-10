Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.80 ($63.72).

ETR:VNA traded up €0.31 ($0.36) on Thursday, hitting €45.49 ($52.90). 2,370,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.79. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52 week high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

