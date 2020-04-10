Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.50 ($76.16).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock traded up €1.64 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €50.82 ($59.09). 100,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.61. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($34.93) and a 1-year high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.