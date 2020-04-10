Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. 31,447,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

